Police searching for 44-year-old driver involved in hit-and-run in Punggol

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the incident involving a car and a van at Block 122A Edgedale Plains at about 2.45am on July 8.

SINGAPORE – The police are searching for a 44-year-old driver who was involved in a hit-and-run in Punggol in the wee hours of July 8.



In response to media queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the incident involving a car and a van at Block 122A Edgedale Plains at about 2.45am .



The 44-year-old car driver fled the scene before the police arrived, leaving behind two passengers, aged 36 and 39 , who were taken conscious to hospital, said the police.



The 30-year-old van driver sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital.



Efforts to locate the car driver are under way, said the police.



Footage of the accident posted on the Sgfollowsall Instagram page shows a dark-coloured car with a damaged front bumper and one of its headlamps missing in an HDB carpark. A nearby tree trunk is seen split down the middle.

A tree trunk seen split down the middle. PHOTO: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

Across a road, a van with a dented rear bumper and tailgate, and sporting the logo of delivery service Lalamove, appears to have mounted a kerb.



Police investigations are ongoing .