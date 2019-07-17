Police reports made after AGO highlights lapses

The Ministry of National Development and Urban Redevelopment Authority have made police reports after the Auditor-General questioned the authenticity of a "significant number" of quotations by contractors for public projects.

This was disclosed in the latest report by the Auditor-General's Office (AGO) released yesterday. Police later said they have begun investigations.

The report also stated that the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth did not exercise proper oversight of the National Gallery Singapore development project. Lapses were found in 142 contract variations that involved a total of $12.4 million.

At the Defence Ministry, IT vendors had unrestricted access to 73 types of human resource data, including salaries. Also, the air force overpaid 12 and underpaid two pilots their flight allowances. The total sum involved was $278,970.

These were among the lapses identified in the AGO report, which also flagged issues in three key areas: Weaknesses in IT controls, lapses in procurement and the management of contracts, and gaps in the management of social grant programmes.

