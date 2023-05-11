Police reports lodged against enrichment centre after sudden closure

SINGAPORE - An enrichment centre announced unexpectedly its closure on Monday, leading to police reports and disgruntled parents seeking refunds for unused lessons.

In a Whatsapp message on Monday afternoon, parents of students enrolled in Genius League were informed by its management that it will be “winding down operations”, without specifying when.

A check on Facebook showed that the enrichment centre - with centres in Novena, Hougang and Tampines - specialised in right brain training programmes and trial classes were available to children aged six months to 12 years.

Some parents who spoke to The Straits Times said right brain training lessons involved flash cards and tabletop activities such as number matching and puzzles, as well as motor skills and sensory exposure activities. Each class had five to six students.

According to the Whatsapp message, its current management team took over from the previous owners in late February, and it had been “operating from our funds, some term renewals and few new sales”.

Business records show that Beloved Genius, a company that was incorporated on Feb 23, was appointed business owners of Genius League that same day. Genius League was incorporated in October 2014, according to business records.

Beloved Genius has two shareholders - Ms Yee May Fang Yvonne, who is listed as its director, and Mr Tan Choon Kiat. Both Singaporeans share the same address in Woodlands.

In the same Whatsapp message on Monday, Genius League’s management claimed that issues, such as a noise disturbance from a tenant above the Novena branch and rent increases for both the Hougang and Novena branches, contributed to its closure.

“The recent setbacks have made it increasingly difficult for us to continue operating as a sustainable business,” it said. “We have assessed the situation and came to the conclusion that we are unable to turn things around quickly to stay viable.”

In response to some parents who tried to seek recourse via Whatsapp, Genius League said: “Our management is now working with the relevant professionals on the transition according to the legal requirements in winding down a company. Do give us some time to respond to your queries.”

ST has contacted Genius League and the police for more information.

Some parents said they have lodged police reports against Genius League.

One such parent is Ms Candice Toh, who enrolled her 3-year-old for a package at the centre’s Novena branch, said each lesson costs about $50 and her son has about 12 lessons left.

Her 7-year-old and 5-year-old sons had also attended a year of classes in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“If they didn’t just close down and disappear, I would recommend parents to the school,” the 39-year-old administrator said. “After this incident, I will worry about other enrichment centres suddenly closing down.”