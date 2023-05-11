Police reports lodged against enrichment centre after sudden closure

SINGAPORE - An enrichment centre announced unexpectedly its closure on Monday, leading to police reports and disgruntled parents seeking refunds for unused lessons.
In a Whatsapp message on Monday afternoon, parents of students enrolled in Genius League were informed by its management that it will be “winding down operations”, without specifying when.
A check on Facebook showed that the enrichment centre - with centres in Novena, Hougang and Tampines - specialised in right brain training programmes and trial classes were available to children aged six months to 12 years.
Some parents who spoke to The Straits Times said right brain training lessons involved flash cards and tabletop activities such as number matching and puzzles, as well as motor skills and sensory exposure activities. Each class had five to six students.
According to the Whatsapp message, its current management team took over from the previous owners in late February, and it had been “operating from our funds, some term renewals and few new sales”.
Business records show that Beloved Genius, a company that was incorporated on Feb 23, was appointed business owners of Genius League that same day. Genius League was incorporated in October 2014, according to business records.
Beloved Genius has two shareholders - Ms Yee May Fang Yvonne, who is listed as its director, and Mr Tan Choon Kiat. Both Singaporeans share the same address in Woodlands.
In the same Whatsapp message on Monday, Genius League’s management claimed that issues, such as a noise disturbance from a tenant above the Novena branch and rent increases for both the Hougang and Novena branches, contributed to its closure.
“The recent setbacks have made it increasingly difficult for us to continue operating as a sustainable business,” it said. “We have assessed the situation and came to the conclusion that we are unable to turn things around quickly to stay viable.”
In response to some parents who tried to seek recourse via Whatsapp, Genius League said: “Our management is now working with the relevant professionals on the transition according to the legal requirements in winding down a company. Do give us some time to respond to your queries.”
ST has contacted Genius League and the police for more information.
Some parents said they have lodged police reports against Genius League.
One such parent is Ms Candice Toh, who enrolled her 3-year-old for a package at the centre’s Novena branch, said each lesson costs about $50 and her son has about 12 lessons left.
Her 7-year-old and 5-year-old sons had also attended a year of classes in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
“If they didn’t just close down and disappear, I would recommend parents to the school,” the 39-year-old administrator said. “After this incident, I will worry about other enrichment centres suddenly closing down.”
She said the first sign of trouble was a Whatsapp message from Genius League on April 27 about “noise disturbances” during weekend classes caused by a tenant above, among other issues.
The management team informed parents that it would move its students from its Novena branch to that in Tampines on April 28 because of these issues.
Ms Toh said she sits behind her son during his lessons on Sundays at the Novena branch but had not noticed any noise disturbances as described by the centre’s management.
Another parent, who wishes to be known only as Grace, said she paid $2,388 to enrol her 3-year-old in February in one of Genius League’s programmes for a year. Her son has attended nine lessons at the Hougang branch so far, and has 39 lessons left.
The 35-year-old administrator said she was shocked to hear about the centre’s closure as it was established in 2014.
“I hope they can refund the fee because $2,000 is not a small amount,” Grace added.
To discuss next steps and help others affected, a Facebook group called “Get Genius League to Refund” was created on Monday by a parent who wants to be known only as Mr Goh.
There are more than 50 members in the group as at Thursday afternoon. Some have urged others to file complaints and others made plans to meet up to lodge police reports.
Mr Goh, who is self-employed, said he paid more than $2,000 to enrol his 1-year-old in a year-long package and his son has attended only six classes.
The 34-year-old said he last visited the Tampines branch on May 7, only to find out that class was cancelled.
“I feel disappointed because I put my money and trust in the wrong hands,” he added.
Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) president Melvin Yong said Case received 12 complaints from consumers against Genius League from Monday to Wednesday.
“The complainants reported that they each paid between $399 to $2,388 upfront in enrichment lesson fees to Genius League,” he said, adding that they are seeking to recover more than $14,000 in unused balance of their prepaid lesson fees.
Mr Yong noted that it is usually “challenging” for consumers to recover their prepayments in the event of business insolvency, as preferential creditors - banks and employees of the company - will be paid first. Whatever remains will then be divided among unsecured creditors including customers, suppliers and landlords.
Case has contacted Genius League to understand the situation and their plans to compensate affected consumers but it has not yet responded, he added.
He said: “Against today’s challenging economic and business climate, there needs to be stronger safeguards to protect consumers from prepayment losses in the event of sudden business closure.
“We will continue to call on the government to introduce mandatory prepayment protection such as escrows for sectors that collect large sums of prepayments to safeguard consumers’ monies.”
Affected consumers can contact Case for assistance on 97958397 or visit www.case.org.sg