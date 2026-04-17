Nanyang JC student suspended, police report lodged after alleged case of sexual misconduct

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A confrontation is believed to have taken place in a female toilet on campus.

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SINGAPORE - A Nanyang Junior College (NYJC) student has been suspended from school and a police report has been lodged, following an alleged case of sexual misconduct.

Online news platform Mothership on April 17 reported that it had received a video showing two students confronting a male student, who had allegedly attempted to film girls in a girls’ toilet in the school.

The confrontation is believed to have taken place in a girls’ toilet on campus, according to Mothership.

It is not known when the alleged incident took place.

In a media statement, NYJC principal Pang Choon How confirmed that the school was aware of the incident and had lodged a police report.

“We take a serious view on sexual misconduct and have taken disciplinary actions against the student involved,” he said in the statement.

“The student has been suspended from school and will have his conduct grade adversely impacted.”

Mr Pang added that the school’s counsellor has spoken to the student about his actions, and that he will be referred for further professional support.

“We are also working closely with his parents on this incident,” Mr Pang said.

“We take the well-being of our students seriously and have engaged students on the incident. We have also checked in with affected students on their well-being and will continue to look out for and offer support to students who may be affected by this incident.

“The school will continue to take necessary steps to maintain a safe and conducive learning environment for all students.”

The Straits Times has contacted NYJC to find out when the alleged incident happened, and how long the student has been suspended for.

The police on April 17 also confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.