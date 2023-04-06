Police report made over Singapore Zoo ticket scam, fraudulent site down

SINGAPORE – A report has been made against a scam site that mimicked the official site of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, said the police.

On Thursday, the fake site also appeared to be down.

The Straits Times reported on Wednesday that Mandai Wildlife Reserve had posted a “scam alert” on its Facebook page.

The post featured a screengrab of the site, which peddled fake Singapore Zoo tickets at a discounted price of $10 per adult, while claiming entry for children is “free”.

In its post, Mandai Wildlife Reserve urged the public not to fall for this or any other phishing sites claiming to sell its tickets. It added that these sites are fraudulent and not authorised by it to sell tickets.

“Please do not provide any of your personal information and payment details on or to these phishing sites, or share these links on social media,” it said.

All sales of admission tickets, it added, should be done directly through mandai.com or via its authorised travel agents. On the official website, the Singapore Zoo tickets cost up to $48 for an adult and up to $33 for a child.