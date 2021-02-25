Police report made against fake ICA website; authority says no data compromised

SINGAPORE - The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has filed a police report against a fake website that looks identical to its official website.

In a statement on Thursday (Feb 25), ICA assured the public that access to the official website at www.ica.gov.sg remains unaffected and no data has been compromised.

"The ICA takes a serious view of such fake websites as they undermine public trust in our system and processes," it added.

Meanwhile, the authority is working to bring down the fake website at ica-mom.online and will continue to monitor the situation.

