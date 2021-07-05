S'pore police refute further allegations by man who claimed he was assaulted by officers

SINGAPORE - The police have refuted further claims made by a man who alleged that he was assaulted by police officers.

They said in a statement on Monday (July 5) that they were aware of Mr See Kian Beng's further allegations, which were carried by The Online Citizen Asia.

Mr See had been detained on Feb 14 last year for drink driving, and he claimed that the police used excessive force on him.

Last month, the police refuted his initial set of allegations, revealing that he had struggled and was uncooperative during his detention.

The police had also conducted an internal investigation but did not find any abuse or wrongdoing.

Following the police's clarification, Mr See made further allegations, saying that when he took the initial breath analyser test at a police roadblock, he was not told that he had failed it.

The police said these claims were contrary to what he had told them.

"See's claim that he was not told that he had failed the initial breath analyser test at the roadblock is contrary to the accounts that he had given to the police in the course of investigations," said the police statement.

"He had acknowledged that he had 'failed' his breath analyser test at the roadblock, and hence had to be brought to the lock-up for a further test."

The police added that when Mr See was being taken to the lock-up in a police van, he was not placed in handcuffs even though he had been arrested.

This was because officers have the discretion not to use handcuffs on a person.

Mr See also claimed he had told officers that he was claustrophobic. But the police said he did not declare he had claustrophobia when he was examined by the nursing officer while being processed for lock-up.

He was deemed fit for detention and placed in a holding area about half the size of a three-room Housing Board flat, with a high ceiling and transparent panels overlooking a common corridor.

He was later transferred to a padded cell as he had threatened to hurt himself.

The Online Citizen Asia carried a letter from a medical officer that said Mr See had failed to proceed with an MRI scan in 2016 as he had claimed to suffer from claustrophobia.

But the police said the letter was not a clinical diagnosis of claustrophobia.

The police added that they had tried to contact Mr See before the latest allegations were carried online, but that he refused an offer to arrange an interview.

"We thank the public for their continued support and trust in us," said the police.

"We hope to be able to devote our resources to keeping the public safe from crime and security threats, rather than having to debunk false allegations against our officers who are just trying their best to do their job.

"Unfortunately, within the past two months, the police have had to debunk two sets of false allegations which were published by the same social media platform."