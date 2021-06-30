Police refute allegations of man who claims he was assaulted by officers

The police have refuted allegations by a man that he was assaulted by police officers during his detention for drink driving on Feb 14 last year.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said yesterday that following internal investigations, including a review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the process, they "did not find any abuse or wrongdoing".

Mr See Kian Beng, who was released after a subsequent test showed he was within the limit, claimed in a video uploaded onto The Online Citizen Asia's Facebook page on Monday that the police had used excessive force on him, assigned him to a padded cell alone even though he said he had claustrophobia and ignored his request to use the toilet, resulting in him urinating in his cell.

He said that he had been held in lock-up for longer than necessary, was given no food, and had his request to call family members denied. He also alleged that the medical personnel at the lock-up ignored his concerns about his high heart rate and that his car was returned to him only many hours later.

Replying to queries, the police said: "(Mr) See's statements give a misleading impression because he has not set out the full facts."

In a detailed account of events that night, the police said Mr See was arrested for drink driving after he failed a breath analyser test conducted at a roadblock in Boon Keng Road at about 3.40am.

He was taken to the lock-up facility at Police Cantonment Complex at about 4am where he was processed for detention pending a further breath test.

The police said Mr See was attended to at the lock-up by nursing officers on two occasions and assessed to be fit for detention.

At about 4.40am, after a few attempts to provide a breath test sample, he passed with a result of 31 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol.

But as he had been legally arrested for failing the first test, he was processed in line with the rules and taken into police custody, said the police. The process involves multiple checks that take time to conduct.

However, he refused to enter the temporary holding area to wait for his release, instead telling officers he was claustrophobic. "(Mr) See continued to disregard officers' repeated instructions to move into the temporary holding area and warned officers that he might cause harm to himself," said the police.

In view of his threats to hurt himself, the officers decided to transfer Mr See to a padded cell instead with a wheelchair. In the process he put up a struggle, and the officers had to apply "necessary force" to physically move him to the cell, said the police.

They said that at about 6am, Mr See asked to use the toilet but was asleep when they got to the cell. He had used the toilet earlier at 4.30am and 4.55am.

He also missed breakfast as he was asleep when it was served at 6.25am. The police said they did not find any record of Mr See requesting to make a phone call.

The police said CCTV footage showed him walking out of the cell normally. He was released at 7.40am, and told to collect his vehicle in the evening for safety considerations.

Soon after his release, Mr See lodged a complaint. His medical form showed he had sustained minor injuries, including abrasions and a 2cm laceration on his right knee, which appeared to be consistent with the struggles he put up when officers tried to put him in the padded cell.

The police said they conveyed the findings of their investigations to Mr See in June last year.

But Mr See wrote in a year later to inquire about the case. The police then tried to contact him to arrange a further interview but he declined to be interviewed.