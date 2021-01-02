Police probing group of 44 who were drinking, smoking, singing in empty Boon Lay office on Jan 1

SINGAPORE - Police are investigating a group of 44 people who had gathered at an industrial building along Boon Lay Way and were drinking, smoking and singing in an empty office past 1am on Friday (Jan 1).

The police said in a statement on Saturday night that the 44 people comprise 41 Singaporeans, a Singapore permanent resident, a Malaysian and a Chinese national.

They are being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The police said that they received a report about the gathering at 1.20am on Friday, and found the large group of 29 men and 15 women, aged between 17 and 34, when they arrived.

They added that preliminary investigations found that the people had allegedly gathered to socialise and that the premises are not licensed to provide public entertainment.

The police are investigating the incident.

Under the Public Entertainment Act, the offence of providing public entertainment without a valid licence carries a fine of up to $20,000.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months or fined up to $10,000, or both.

"Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously," said the police.