Police probing false report about bomb at McDonald’s outlet in Yishun

The police were alerted to a bomb threat at Block 846 Yishun Ring Road at 10.25pm on April 20, but found no “threat items” there. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER
Yong Li Xuan
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
22 min ago

SINGAPORE – The police are investigating an alleged bomb hoax at a McDonald’s outlet in Yishun last week.

The police said they were alerted to a bomb threat at Block 846 Yishun Ring Road at 10.25pm on Thursday, but found no “threat items” after completing security checks.

“The police take all security threats seriously, and will investigate persons who intentionally cause public alarm,” they told The Straits Times, adding that they are investigating this as a case of communicating false information of something harmful.

Shin Min Daily News reported the incident on Sunday, citing a food delivery worker who had noticed police on the scene when he was picking up an order from the outlet on Thursday.

The man, who gave his name as Mr Zhuo, 40, said the officers appeared to be looking for something.

He added that customers were not allowed to dine at the outlet and could order only takeaways. McDonald’s employees were tight-lipped when he asked them what happened.

For communicating false information about a bomb threat, an offender can receive a jail term of up to seven years, a fine of up to $50,000, or both.

More On This Topic
Bomb threat at Evergreen Secondary School false, but such threats should be taken seriously: MHA
How RSAF personnel responded to bomb threat on SIA flight in the middle of the night

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top