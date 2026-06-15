Police probing after motorcycle from viral Sembawang crash pelted with eggs

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A video showing the motorcycle covered with what appears to be raw eggs first surfaced on June 8.

SINGAPORE – The police are investigating an incident in which a parked motorcycle was allegedly vandalised in a carpark in Yishun, after videos surfaced showing the vehicle covered with what appeared to be smashed raw eggs.

The footage, which went viral on social media on June 8, shows the vehicle splattered with a messy mixture of eggs, eggshells, an unknown liquid, and white powder that spilt onto the surrounding ground. Its exhaust pipe is also stuffed with the remnants of broken eggs.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said on June 15 that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

The targeted motorcycle appears to have been involved in a traffic accident a few days prior, which also went viral on social media .

In the clip of that accident, which took place on June 5, the motorcycle that was later pelted with eggs can be seen changing into the left lane before making contact with another motorcycle.

The rider allegedly continued riding on, even after the impact caused the other rider and his motorcycle to tumble onto the road . Failing to stop after an accident is an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident, which took place along Sembawang Road towards Upper Thomson Road, on June 5 at about 6.55am.

The motorcycle that was later pelted with eggs was seen changing into the left lane before making contact with another motorcycle. PHOTO: ROADSSG/INSTAGRAM

A 28-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations into the accident are also ongoing.

This incident comes against the backdrop of a broader rise in road accidents.

According to annual statistics released in February 2026 by the Traffic Police, the number of traffic deaths hit a 10-year-high in 2025, with 149 people killed.

The number of people injured in accidents also climbed – from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists jumped from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025.