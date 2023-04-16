Police probed 96 cases of child sex abuse material offences since new laws were introduced in 2020

SINGAPORE – Since new laws were introduced against child sexual abuse material in 2020, the police here have hauled up dozens of people and seized thousands of files containing depraved acts.

One of the worst cases involved a 36-year-old the prosecutors described as having an insatiable appetite for child pornography.

Ansari Abdul Amin, who was jailed for two years in March, had downloaded more than 13,600 files of child abuse material.

The police said they have investigated 96 cases related to child sexual abuse material offences since Jan 1, 2020, when new laws to tackle the issue were introduced.

They did not provide specifics of individual cases, but said the majority of these cases pertained to the possession, access and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Recent convictions and arrests have thrown the spotlight on the issue.

On March 27, 23 men, aged between 22 and 61, were arrested in an islandwide operation for possessing, distributing and gaining access to child abuse materials, circulating obscene materials and possessing obscene films.

That same week, Sri Lankan Hindakumbure Charindu Dilshan Rajapaksha, 30, was jailed for 18 months for sending 17 clips involving child sexual abuse.

Laws against child sexual abuse material were drafted after a review of the Penal Code found gaps in the law then.

The committee tasked with the review said in 2018: “The current law was not designed for, and is inadequate to address, the serious problems that the rise of the Internet has created for offences such as child pornography.”

In its report, the committee called for new laws to be enforced to cover offences relating to child abuse material in the light of the rapid development of technologies which they said allowed for the fast, widespread and anonymous distribution of exploitative and abusive material.

Dedicated laws were then introduced in the Penal Code with effect from Jan 1, 2020. They criminalise the production, distribution, advertising and possession of child abuse material.

Lawyers The Sunday Times spoke to said that the laws cover the consumption and possession of child sexual abuse material here, even if the material is produced abroad.