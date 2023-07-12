Police probe 360 suspected scammers and money mules linked to alleged losses of over $7m

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 360 suspected scammers and money mules believed to be involved in scams where victims reportedly lost more than $7 million.

The 237 men and 123 women, aged between 15 and 77, were rounded up in a two-week police operation between June 23 and last Thursday.

They are suspected of being involved in more than 1,200 cases of scam, the police said on Wednesday.

The scams include those related to investment, e-commerce, loans, jobs, fake friend calls, government official impersonation and internet love.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed up to 10 years and fined, while those found guilty of money laundering face a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $125,000, or both.

The police advised that members of the public should always reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they will be held accountable for crimes related to their accounts.

Those who have information relating to such crimes or are in doubt can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or visit www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.