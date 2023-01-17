Police officer performing escort duties injured in road traffic accident

The accident, which involved a car and a traffic police motorcycle, occurred at 10.50am, said the police. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE - A police officer who was performing escort duties was injured in an accident at the junction of Nicoll Highway and Raffles Boulevard on Tuesday.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said the accident, which involved a car and a traffic police motorcycle, occurred at 10.50am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at about 10.55 am and took the injured officer to Raffles Hospital.

The police officer, 30, was conscious at that time, said the police.

In a photo posted on Facebok Group SG Road Vigilante on Tuesday, a blue car can be seen in the middle of the junction with its front damaged.

The police are investigating the accident.

