Police negotiation unit celebrates 20 years of defusing hostage situations, saving lives

“The many hours of negotiation allowed us to better understand the situation and wear the man out. Now that he’s tired, it gives us a better window of opportunity if we decide to use force,” said AC Bala, who was at the scene of the stand-off.

But officers in the unit do more than just respond to hostage situations. In 2021, the CNU responded to 65 incidents ranging from suicide attempts to barricaded individuals.

Mr Seah Thian Pau, who is now 69 and retired, had been part of the unit since its inception, noting that it was formed to respond to all manner of crises in quick fashion.

He had joined the CNU with real-life experience, having been a pioneer member of the Negotiation Team – a precursor to the current negotiation unit – and he was also involved in the resolution of the hijacking of Singapore Airlines Flight SQ117 in 1991.

“In those days when we were training, it was more (focused) on terrorists taking hostages, the demands (they) made.

“When we changed to the CNU, it was not terrorist-based but more about crises. For example, in a suicide case, we try and talk them out,” said Mr Seah, who retired from the force in 2008 with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

In terms of personnel distribution, AC Bala said a team is on standby around the clock on any particular month, with the entire CNU split into four teams. Its members also juggle a primary appointment on top of their negotiating duties.

When asked about the significance of the unit, he said: “If you think of resolving (situations) only with guns… going in with your guns blazing, surely that won’t be a peaceful resolution. People get hurt.

“Negotiations… give you the opportunity to lower tensions, to bring some rationality into what’s going on that day.”

As a member of the pioneer batch of negotiators, AC Bala was trained by experienced hostage negotiators from the United Kingdom.