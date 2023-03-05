Police nab driver who left crash scene near the Istana

A 27-year-old man who left the scene of an accident near the Istana on Saturday morning has been arrested. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Chin Hui Shan
SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old driver who abandoned his car after getting into an accident near the Istana on Saturday has been arrested for careless driving.

The police were alerted to the accident along Cavenagh Road outside the Istana perimeter at 7.30am on Saturday. No injuries were reported, the police said on Sunday.

Preliminary reports suggest that the car skidded off the road while negotiating a bend in Cavenagh Road, the police added.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a stationary grey Honda Stream is seen on the leftmost lane of Cavenagh Road near Concorde Hotel Singapore.

Its front left wheel is dislodged from the chassis, and its front bumper lies on the adjacent grass verge.

At least five police cars, two police motorcycles, a police van, a K-9 unit van and a tow truck are also seen in the video.

Investigations are ongoing.

