65 people found drinking in office among 88 caught for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 88 people, aged between 17 and 56, for allegedly breaching safe distancing measures in large gatherings involving alcohol and unlicensed karaoke.

On Feb 6, the police found 65 people drinking and socialising in an office unit in Genting Lane in MacPherson. Separately, on Feb 19, a police raid found 23 people drinking, smoking and singing in a residential unit in Emerald Hill Road in the Orchard area.

A 23-year-old man Chinese national was arrested in the unit in Emerald Hill Road on suspicion of working without a valid work permit.

In both incidents, public entertainment and liquor were believed to have been provided without a valid licence, said the police.

Karaoke equipment and alcohol supplies were seized by the police from both locations.

The owners of both units, a 30-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, are being investigated separately by the police for providing public entertainment and liquor without a valid licence, an offence which can lead to a fine of up to $20,000.

The police warned on Tuesday (Feb 23) of tough enforcement actions against illicit activities, and said that those found engaging in such activities or in breach of safe distancing measures will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.