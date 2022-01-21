Police looking into religious procession in Toh Guan industrial estate

SINGAPORE - The police are looking into an incident involving a large group of people that appear to be taking part in a religious procession in an industrial estate.

In response to queries, the police in a statement on Friday (Jan 21) said they are also aware of video clips and photos of the incident circulating online on social media.

The police added that they are working with the relevant authorities to look into the "alleged conduct of a religious procession within an industrial building located in Toh Guan Road East", which is near Jurong.

In the video clips and photos, people can be seen dancing, singing and playing the drums. At least one person can be seen carrying a kavadi.

People of different races can also be seen not wearing masks in the videos while chanting and singing as they walk up a spiral driveway.

In another video clip, a man can be seen pulling a decorated float with ropes attached to his body.

There is also footage of a man carrying a kavadi and dancing in front of what appears to be a makeshift shrine.

Kavadis were not allowed during the Thaipusam festivities last Tuesday (Jan 18) at the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road for the second year in a row.

Kavadis are wooden or metal structures adorned with milk offerings and religious decorations carried by devotees during the Thaipusam festival.

Ceremonial piercings and the traditional fanfare and music accompanying the foot procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to Tank Road were also scrapped.

Only those who were fully vaccinated were allowed to take part in Thaipusam this year.