Police looking into case of mischief after Serangoon Central residents trapped in flat by bicycle locks

SINGAPORE - The police are looking into a case of mischief after residents at a unit in Block 209 Serangoon Central said they were locked in their home two days in a row.

A Stomp user alerted the citizen journalism website to the incident which first occurred on Jan 8.

The Stomp user said she found two bicycle locks on their front gate at about 2.30pm on Jan 8 and were locked in their house.

The couple alerted the police, who cut through the locks when they arrived.

The police said they were alerted to the case of mischief at 3.56pm on Jan 8.

A similar incident occurred on Jan 9 morning, when the couple discovered another lock on their gate at about 6.50am.

A locksmith was called in to cut the locks and the couple alerted the police to the second incident.

The Stomp user said that the police had asked the couple if they had borrowed money, which they denied.

The couple, who were overseas for a month, had returned to their flat on Jan 4. The incident occurred four days after their return.