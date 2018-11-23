Police looking into alleged abduction attempt at Suntec City Toys 'R' Us outlet

SINGAPORE - The police are looking into a suspected abduction attempt at the Toys "R" Us outlet at Suntec City.

A letter from Josiah childcare centre stated that the incident involved a Kindergarten 1 boy and happened on Wednesday evening (Nov 21), police said in a statement.

The childcare centre and the boy's parents are assisting with police investigations.

The police said that they treat such incidents seriously and urged members of the public not to speculate or spread unsubstantiated information which may generate unnecessary public alarm.