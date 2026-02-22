Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The police are searching for a suspect who allegedly entered a house at a private estate in Upper Thomson without permission on the night of Feb 21 .

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said on Feb 22 that they received a call for assistance at a residential estate along Marigold Drive at about 9.40pm on Feb 21 .

Upon their arrival, police officers established that an individual had allegedly entered a residential premises without permission, and had left before the police arrived.

Efforts to trace the suspect are under way, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The police advised members of the public who have information relating to this incident to contact them at 1800-255-0000 , or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to the police immediately, they added.

In photos taken at around 11pm which were shared with The Straits Times, five Special Operations Command police vehicles can be seen in Upper Thomson Road.