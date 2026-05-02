Police looking for lorry driver after hit-and-run accident on SLE

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Scratch marks could be seen near a toppled motorcycle on the SLE in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – The police are searching for a driver of a lorry that was allegedly in a hit-and-run accident on the SLE, which resulted in a 21-year-old male motorcyclist being sent to hospital.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times on May 2 that they were alerted to the accident on the SLE towards the BKE involving a motorcycle and a lorry at around 3.40pm on April 28.

The police said the lorry driver had left the scene before they arrived.



The biker was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital , the authorities said.

“Efforts to trace the driver are currently under way,” the police added.

In a photo of the accident circulating on Facebook, a motorcycle with turquoise rims can be seen toppled on the expressway, and white scratch marks can be seen on the road surface near the motorbike.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to annual statistics released by the Traffic Police in February, the number of accidents involving motorcyclists jumped from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025.

While motorcycles made up only about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2025, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents and accounted for 53 per cent of deaths.