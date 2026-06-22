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The van driver left the scene before officers arrived, said the police.

SINGAPORE – The police on June 22 said they were looking for a van driver involved in a hit-and-run accident on the CTE in the early hours of June 21.

In response to media queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving a van and a car at about 4.10am on June 21 on the CTE, towards AYE.

The van driver left the scene before officers arrived, said the police. No injuries were reported.

Efforts to locate the van driver are under way, they added.

In dashcam footage of the accident from the car, posted on Facebook group SGRV, a black van can be seen driving against the flow of traffic on the rightmost lane.

The van appears to flash its high-beam lights as the two vehicles draw near to each other, and the car swerves to its left at the last moment. There appears to be an impact between the car and the van.

In rear-camera footage from the car, bits of debris can be seen falling onto the road as the van appears to come to a halt near the road divider, while the car stops on the road shoulder.

After several seconds, the van drives off, continuing to move against the flow of traffic.

Police said that investigations are ongoing.