Police looking for driver who left crash scene near the Istana

SINGAPORE – The police are looking for a driver who had left the scene of an accident involving a car near the Istana on Saturday morning.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a stationary grey Honda Stream is seen on the leftmost lane of Cavenagh Road near Concorde Hotel Singapore. Its front left wheel is dislodged from the chassis, and its front bumper lies on the adjacent grass verge.

At least five police cars, two police motorcycles, a police van, a K-9 unit van and a tow truck are also seen in the video.

The police were alerted to the scene at 7.30am and no injuries were reported. Preliminary reports suggest that the car skidded off the road while negotiating a bend in Cavenagh Road, the police added.

Investigations are ongoing.