Police looking for driver who left crash scene near the Istana

The police were alerted to the scene of the accident at 7.30am. PHOTO: ST READER
Elaine Lee
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
25 min ago

SINGAPORE – The police are looking for a driver who had left the scene of an accident involving a car near the Istana on Saturday morning.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a stationary grey Honda Stream is seen on the leftmost lane of Cavenagh Road near Concorde Hotel Singapore. Its front left wheel is dislodged from the chassis, and its front bumper lies on the adjacent grass verge.

At least five police cars, two police motorcycles, a police van, a K-9 unit van and a tow truck are also seen in the video.

The police were alerted to the scene at 7.30am and no injuries were reported. Preliminary reports suggest that the car skidded off the road while negotiating a bend in Cavenagh Road, the police added.

Investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
Four people taken to hospital after car hits man, crashes into building
Hillside condo seeks damages from Gojek after car ends up in pool

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top