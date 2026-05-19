Police looking for driver of minibus involved in Holland Road accident with motorcycle

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The accident involving a minibus and a motorcycle in Holland Road towards Ulu Pandan Road on May 18, 2026.

SINGAPORE – The police are looking for the driver of a minibus, which was involved in an accident with a motorcycle in Holland Road on May 18.

The driver left the scene before officers arrived, the police said on May 19, adding that they were alerted to the accident at about 4.15pm the day before.

A 24-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to National University Hospital, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force .

In dashcam footage posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the minibus can be seen making a left turn from Taman Warna to Holland Road in the direction of Ulu Pandan Road, heading for the rightmost lane.

The motorcycle, which is seen travelling straight, then slams into the back of the minibus, with both the rider and motorcycle falling on the road from the impact.

The minibus continues driving forward after the accident, and takes a right turn before it disappears from view.

Efforts to trace the driver are under way, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.