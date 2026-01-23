Police looking for driver after hit-and-run in Jurong West; pedestrian taken to hospital

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Passers-by were seen helping to move the victim to a nearby grass patch after the car sped off from the scene of the accident, according to media reports.

SINGAPORE – Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run with a car and a pedestrian in Jurong West on Jan 23 .

The driver left the scene before the police arrived, and a 37-year-old woman was taken unconscious to hospital, said the authorities in response to queries.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident in Jurong West Avenue 4, towards Jurong West Avenue 2, at about 7.25am.

Investigations are ongoing and “efforts to locate the driver are under way”, said the police.

On Jan 20, the police were alerted to another hit-and-run in Loyang Rise, involving three cars and a bus.

No injuries were reported, and the 70-year-old male bus driver is helping with investigations.

In December, a 61-year-old male motorcyclist died after an accident with two prime movers on the AYE. The police said they were searching for one of the two prime movers involved.

The motorcyclist’s family is appealing for eyewitnesses and video footage to assist police investigations.