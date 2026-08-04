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Police looking for car driver involved in PIE accident that injured motorcyclist

The police said the car driver had left the scene before officers arrived.

SINGAPORE – Police are searching for the driver of a car believed to have been involved in an accident on the PIE on Aug 3 that left a motorcyclist injured.

In response to media queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at about 5.25pm that day to a road accident that had occurred on the PIE towards the KJE .

It involved a motorcycle and a car, the police said, adding that the car driver had left the scene before officers arrived.

A 24 -year-old female motorcyclist was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Footage of the accident’s aftermath posted on social media platform Threads shows several vehicles, including at least five motorcycles, stopped across the second and third lanes of the expressway.

One person appears to be lying on the road, near an overturned motorcycle. Several people are seen crowding around the scene to assist.

Efforts are under way to trace the driver, and police investigations are ongoing.

According to annual statistics released in February by the Traffic Police, the number of traffic deaths hit a 10-year high in 2025, with 149 people killed.

The number of people injured in accidents also climbed from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.