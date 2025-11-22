Police looking for car driver after hit-and-run accident with power-assisted bicycle

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In pictures posted on social media, a man was seen being tended to by three SCDF paramedics.

SINGAPORE – The police are searching for a car driver who was involved in a hit-and-run incident with a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) along Upper Thomson Road on the afternoon of Nov 21.

The police were alerted to the accident at about 3pm along Upper Thomson Road towards MacRitchie Viaduct on the same day.

A 27-year-old male PAB rider was taken conscious to Woodlands Health Campus.

“Efforts to trace the car driver are under way,” said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

According to a post on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante , the man who was hurt is a food delivery rider.

In one of the photos in the post, the man can be seen with blood running down his face, and his bike can be seen on the ground, with a helmet and open cooler bag near it.



In another photo, his head is bandaged as he is being tended to by three Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics.