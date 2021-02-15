Police looking at taking extra measures in vicinity of BMW crash

The Traffic Police are studying the situation in Tanjong Pagar in the wake of a car crash there that killed five people on Saturday.

MPs for the area said they welcomed extra measures to deal with speeding, with residents saying that the roaring sounds of speeding cars have kept them awake at night.

The Traffic Police told The Straits Times that they would explore further enforcement operations in the vicinity, as well as road-calming measures. This refers to measures to slow traffic down, including the use of road humps and speed regulating strips.

The accident that took place early on the second day of Chinese New Year involved a BMW slamming into a vacant shophouse in Tanjong Pagar Road and bursting into flames, killing all five men in the car. The speed limit along the stretch is 50kmh.

This is the highest number of people killed in a single traffic accident in the past decade.

The Traffic Police also noted that enforcement operations are stepped up around the festive season, "consistent with past years", although the number of such operations was not disclosed.

Residents told ST that speeding cars have long been a disturbance.

A 22nd-floor resident of Block 7 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, which is a five-minute walk from the accident site, said: "Cars can usually be heard speeding from 1am onwards and my sleep is often disrupted by the noise of their engines."

The 58-year-old retiree, who wanted to be known only as Mr Aung, said the circuit breaker last year provided a temporary respite, but noise levels have returned since Covid-19 measures were eased.

A woman living on the 10th floor, who wanted to be known only as Ms Siew, said her sleep has increasingly been disrupted.

"I wake up to the noise, which usually happens between 1am and 2am, at least once or twice a week," said the 51-year-old business executive, whose bedroom overlooks Tanjong Pagar Road.

Their MP, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, said noise complaints about speeding or racing that she has received were mostly in the Cantonment Road vicinity.

She highlighted several solutions such as adding traffic cameras or including speed bumps to encourage drivers to slow down.

However, she pointed out: "You must remember that whatever you do, whether it is speed bumps or anything else, (it) affects all traffic at all hours."

She has asked the Traffic Police to look into the issue of speeding and to work with the Land Transport Authority.

The crash site at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road falls within the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng ward in Jalan Besar GRC, which Manpower Minister Josephine Teo is the MP for.

She told ST: "This is a tragic accident and I'm very saddened for the families. I hope they will remain strong in their grief.

"Clearly, speeding along any stretch of road is a concern. I would welcome a review by the Traffic Police on additional measures that may be needed to prevent speeding around the area."