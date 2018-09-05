Police launches 'smart clubbing' campaign to fight common crimes at night spots

SINGAPORE - Staff at night spots have been trained to be more vigilant for those who are too intoxicated to take care of themselves, and be proactive in preventing disputes from escalating into fights.

Clubbers will also be greeted with posters and noticeboards warning them about common crimes at public entertainment night spots, in an effort to reduce crimes in these areas.

These are some of the efforts to fight common crimes associated with public entertainment outlets - such as molestation, theft and rioting - in a "smart clubbing" campaign launched by the police on Wednesday (Sept 5).

The campaign is supported by the National Crime Prevention Council and major public entertainment outlets in Clarke Quay, Orchard Road, Marina Bay and Sentosa.

The launch also unveiled a campaign video featuring local artiste Irene Ang, as a clubber who adopts measures to protect herself from molestation, theft and fights.

The effort comes after mid-year crime statistics released last month showed that molestation cases at night spots increased by 37 per cent compared with the same period last year, from 46 cases to 63 cases.

These cases are therefore "one key crime which the police will continue to strengthen their work on", said Ms Sun Xueling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development, on Wednesday at the launch held at Zouk.

She added that theft and violent crimes such as rioting, affray and causing serious hurt remain as the crimes of concern at or in the vicinity of night spots.

A high proportion of violent cases tend to occur in the wee hours, she added, citing how one in two of serious hurt cases and three in four rioting cases at nightspots last year occurred between 3am and 5am.

Ms Sun also noted that fighting such crimes is a "shared responsibility" among businesses and individuals, on top of police efforts.

While business owners have a vital role to play in raising awareness through crime advisory noticeboards and posters at their premises, individuals must also take personal responsibility to safeguard themselves against being a victim of crime, she added.

"Sometimes, a reminder is all it takes to prevent yourselves or your friends from becoming a victim of crime," she said.