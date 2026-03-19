Police issue warnings, advisories to 30 for alleged involvement in unlawful societies

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The police said the unlawful societies organised a religious event in September 2024, which was attended by 25 foreigners believed to be associated with overseas triads.

SINGAPORE - The police on March 19 said they have taken action against 30 people – 24 men and six women – for their alleged involvement in two unlawful societies that organised a religious event in September 2024.

The event was attended by 25 foreigners believed to be associated with overseas triads, they added.

Investigations into the societies found that both were operating in Singapore without being registered under the Societies Act 1966, and were therefore unlawful.

Twelve of the men, aged between 43 and 56 , were issued warnings between March 13 and 17 for being members of an unlawful society.

Another 12 men, aged between 21 and 60 , and six women, aged between 30 and 53 , were issued advisories for their involvement in an unlawful society.

“Those intending to form or operate a society in Singapore are advised to ensure that the society is in full compliance with Singapore’s legal and regulatory requirements,” said the police.

Anyone convicted of being a member of an unlawful society in Singapore may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

“The police take a serious view of the presence of unlawful societies, whose activities may pose a threat to public safety, peace, and good order in Singapore,” the authorities added.

“The police will continue to monitor and act against such unlawful societies.”