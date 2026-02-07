Straitstimes.com header logo

Police issue appeal for information on missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Punggol

Ms Yoey Lam was last seen in the afternoon of Feb 6.

Yoey Lam, 13, was last seen in the afternoon of Feb 6.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Gabrielle Andres

SINGAPORE - Police on Feb 7 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ms Yoey Lam, 13.

She was last seen at Block 419B Northshore Drive in Punggol, at about 3pm on Feb 6.

Police requested anyone with information to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at

www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Gabrielle Andres is a correspondent at The Straits Times. She covers breaking news, as well as local and international current affairs.

