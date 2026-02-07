Police issue appeal for information on missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Punggol
SINGAPORE - Police on Feb 7 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Ms Yoey Lam, 13.
She was last seen at Block 419B Northshore Drive in Punggol, at about 3pm on Feb 6.
Police requested anyone with information to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.