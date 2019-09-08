Woman who drove against traffic in Upper Cross Street assisting police with investigations

SINGAPORE - A woman is assisting with police investigations after clips of her driving against traffic went viral online.

Police said on Sunday (Sept 8) that they were alerted on Friday at 10.24pm to a case of dangerous driving on Upper Cross Street in the direction of South Bridge Road.

No injuries were reported.

A 32-year-old woman is assisting the police with investigations. The Straits Times understands that she is the driver.

In videos posted on Facebook, a black Mercedes Benz car can be seen moving in a direction opposite to the flow of traffic, on the leftmost lane.

A separate clip subsequently shows that the car has mounted the pavement. The driver steps out of the vehicle and utters Hokkien expletives at onlookers before returning to the vehicle.

One of the posts has been shared over 2,000 times.

A clip of the incident posted to Facebook group Road.sg has been viewed 35,000 times within five hours.