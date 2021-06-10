Police investigating woman filmed on video disrupting neighbour's Hindu prayers

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating an incident in which a woman was filmed interrupting her neighbour's Hindu prayers by banging a gong.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on Thursday (June 10), the police confirmed that a report was lodged and a 48-year-old woman is assisting the police with investigations.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Livanesh Ramu posted a 19-second video clip of the incident on Facebook, which shows a bespectacled man ringing a bell - a common practice in Hindu prayers - while conducting rites outside his HDB flat.

A woman then emerges from the flat next door, picks up a stick from the ground and bashes it vigorously against a small gong for around 15 seconds. After the man stoops down and the sound of the bell becomes inaudible, she continues hitting the gong a few more times before returning to her unit.

Mr Livanesh said in his Facebook post: "Like many other Hindus, this has been a part of our family's five-minute, twice-a-week prayer routine."

"Having lived in this home for more than 20 years, we never had any issues. I guess with Covid-19, we have a new norm."

In an update at 6.23pm on Thursday, Mr Livanesh said that he and his family have given statements to the authorities.

He said: "While we await their findings, I do not wish to speculate on behalf of my neighbour with regard to her actions."

He added: "In the meantime, it is indeed heartening to see fellow Singaporeans in solidarity against intolerance.

"Thank you for letting us know we are not alone."

ST has tried to contact Mr Livanesh for comment but did not receive a reply.

As at 7.10pm on Thursday, the video had attracted more than 4,700 responses.

The latest incident follows a string of open acts of racism here, which the police are investigating.

Last Saturday, Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer Tan Boon Lee was filmed making racist remarks to an interracial couple. He has also been accused of racially and religiously insensitive behaviour in the classroom by former students.

Last month, an Indian Singaporean woman was reportedly kicked in the chest by a man who used a racial slur.

In April, a woman was caught on camera questioning MRT train passengers about their ethnicity while purportedly taking videos of them. Her YouTube channel and employment as a property associate at Knight Frank Singapore were later terminated.