Police investigating video of man allegedly trailing female students while wearing smart glasses

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A video of the incident circulating online shows a bespectacled man walking behind a pair of female students in uniform resembling that of Raffles Institution.

SINGAPORE – Police investigations are ongoing into a video circulating online showing a man allegedly trailing female students while wearing smart glasses.

In response to queries, the police on Sept 23 confirmed that a report was lodged.

The video, which was shared on Reddit on Sept 21 but has since been taken down, shows a bespectacled man walking behind a pair of female students in uniform resembling that of Raffles Institution.

When approached by the person filming him, the man reverses his course and is seen holding a finger near the left hinge of his black-rimmed glasses.

Reposting the video on Instagram on Sept 22 , the singaporeparents account alleged that the man was wearing smart glasses, and that the incident happened near Marymount MRT station, which is near Raffles Institution.

It is not clear when the video was taken.

Smart glasses are a type of eyewear that incorporates technological functions, such as video-recording capabilities, microphones or tiny speakers. Such glasses, often designed with a thick rim, have raised concerns across the world over privacy risks.

The Straits Times has contacted Raffles Institution for more information.