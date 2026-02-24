Police investigating report of suspicious person seen in Upper Thomson estate near recent break-ins

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Special Operations Command police vehicles were seen in Upper Thomson Road on Feb 24.

SINGAPORE – The police are in the midst of identifying a person who was reportedly seen in a landed estate in Upper Thomson, near where two homes were recently broken into , and left before their arrival.

In a media reply , the police said that they received a call for assistance at about 2pm about a suspicious person sighted near Soo Chow View.

Investigations are ongoing and the police advised the public to call 999 immediately if they see any persons behaving suspiciously in their neighbourhood.

Soo Chow View is about a minute’s drive from the residence in Marigold Drive that was broken into on the night of Feb 21 by a person wearing a balaclava, who left after an occupant screamed.

It follows a Feb 17 incident where a person allegedly broke into a home in Taman Permata and left before the police arrived.

Taman Permata is about a four-minute drive from Marigold Drive. All three roads are near the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.