Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old student of the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is being investigated for providing the police with false information after they were alerted to a case of an alleged assault.

In a statement on Sunday (Dec 15), the police said that investigations subsequently revealed that the student had provided false information to the police and the alleged assault did not occur.

"The police are investigating her for providing false information," the statement said.

"The police would like to urge members of the public to refrain from commenting or speculating on the case so as to avoid causing unnecessary alarm."

Earlier, the students' union had urged those on campus to stay indoors after what they understood to be a reported case of assault.

In an Instagram story posted by the NTU Student's Union page at about 2am on Sunday, the union said: "NTUSU understands that there has been a recent reported case of assault that happened on campus. Those that were involved are currently aiding the police on their ongoing investigation.

"For your own safety and to better aid the ongoing investigations, we urge everyone who is currently in NTU to stay indoors," the post read.

Students were also urged to "look out for one another" and dial campus security or the police if they saw anything suspicious.

In a tweet at about 8.45am, the university assured students that "there is no cause of concern for their safety on campus", and that it was working with the police.

"An official statement would be released later today," it said.

The University would like to assure all students that there is no cause for concern for their safety on campus. NTU is working with the police and an official statement will be issued later today. — NTU Singapore (@NTUsg) December 15, 2019