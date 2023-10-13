Police investigating man for allegedly assaulting security officer at Chijmes

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a 32-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a security officer at Chijmes.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the incident at 30 Victoria Street at about 3.15am on Oct 5. The man is being investigated for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt.

A 61-year-old man was conscious when taken to the hospital, police added.

The Union of Security Employees (USE) said on Facebook that the man, its union member Abdul Talib A. Mohamed, was hospitalised until Oct 6.

Mr Abdul Talib was on patrol at Chijmes when he noticed a commotion at about 2.15am on Oct 5. A female employee from one of the restaurants had called out to him for help.

The union said: “As brother Abdul Talib hurried over, the alleged assailant approached him instead and punched his head without provocation.”

The security officer fell backwards and blacked out, the union added.

USE said it is working with Hawkeye Security Solutions, a unionised company and Mr Abdul Talib’s employer, to provide support for all his medical expenses. It has also given vouchers and supplements to Mr Abdul Talib.

Security officers in Singapore execute their duties as provided for under the Private Security Industry Act (PSIA), USE said, adding that the Act was enhanced in May 2022 to provide greater protection for security officers.

In response to a parliamentary question, Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said in May that on average, there were about 23 abuse or harassment cases against security officers reported each month in the first three months of 2023.

This is higher than the average of 13 reported cases per month between 2018 and 2021, before the PSIA was amended, he added.

The union urged those with information about cases of abuse against security officers to report them via the MyUSE app or e-mail use@ntuc.org.sg