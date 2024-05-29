Police investigating Jurong West traffic collision where motorcyclist and pillion rider were flung off

SINGAPORE - Police are investigating an accident involving a car and a motorcycle that took place at Jurong West on the night of May 28.

According to a police statement, a male motorcyclist and his female pillion rider – both 36 years old – and a 66-year-old male car driver were taken conscious to a hospital, following the accident.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident – which took place at the junction of Jurong West Street 71 and Jurong West Avenue 5 – at about 10.30pm.

The driver is assisting with investigations, said the police.

In the video shared on Facebook page Traffics accident.SG, the motorcyclist and his pillion rider were flung off their vehicle after colliding with a car that was making a right turn.

Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people in 2023, a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths in 2022, according to the Traffic Police’s annual statistics report.

The Traffic Police said in a statement that there was a significant increase in the number of accidents where the cause was failure on the part of the motorist to keep a proper lookout, failure to have proper control of the vehicle, or changing of lanes without due care.