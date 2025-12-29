Police investigating hit-and-run accident involving two cars and a lorry

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The incident happened at Block 223 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 on Dec 28.

SINGAPORE – A 70-year-old male motorist is assisting with ongoing police investigations in a hit-and-run accident involving two cars and a lorry.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 223 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, at 8.20pm on Dec 28.

In a dashcam video uploaded online, a red Porsche can be seen reversing out of its parking slot, moving forward and ramming into a lorry parked near it.

It reverses and moves forward again, this time hitting what appears to be a luxury BMW sedan parked two slots away.

A photo shows the impacted BMW with a severely dented bumper.

The Porsche reverses for a third time and disappears from view as the video ends.