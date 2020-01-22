Police investigating doctored photo of Chinese New Year banner featuring Tin Pei Ling

SINGAPORE - The police said on Wednesday (Jan 22) that they are investigating a report lodged on Tuesday by MP Tin Pei Ling in relation to a doctored photo of a banner which contains a manipulated image of her wearing revealing clothes.

The doctored banner image is a digitally altered version of the original banner put up in Ms Tin's MacPherson ward.

The original banner bears a greeting by Ms Tin, wishing residents "a happy and prosperous Lunar New Year" in English and Chinese, alongside a photo of her in a red and white outfit.

In the altered photo of the banner that has been making the rounds online, the festive message is replaced to suggest that Ms Tin is encouraging residents to "vote PAP (People's Action Party) for prosperity and power" and "enjoy happy savings with Government U-Save rebates".

The edited message in English is accompanied by an altered photo of Ms Tin wearing revealing red clothes.

Ms Tin, a PAP MP, struck out against the doctored image on Facebook on Tuesday, saying: "It is clear that the person or party behind this has no respect for women."

In her post, she put up a photo of the original banner and urged the public not to circulate the doctored image. She decided not to put up the fake version because "it is so crass".

Ms Tin told The Straits Times on Tuesday that she found the incident with the fake image "very puzzling".

"The content of the doctored banner has nothing to do with my original Chinese New year banner," she said.

"I received a number of enquiries (on Tuesday) from friends, as well as people I don't know, through messages and e-mails, asking me if the doctored version of the banner was true - and it was clearly not true."

She then put up the Facebook post and lodged a police report on the matter.