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Police investigating discharge of fireworks at Ghim Moh

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The Singapore Civil Defence Force said a fire involving sparklers at the location burnt itself out before the force's arrival.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said a fire involving sparklers at the location burnt itself out before the force's arrival.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

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BNB Diviyadhaarshini

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SINGAPORE – The police are investigating after a fireworks display was spotted in Ghim Moh late on March 20.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to a case of discharge of fireworks at 11.15pm that day at Block 16A Ghim Moh Road.

Investigations are ongoing, they said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a fire involving sparklers at a multi-storey carpark at Block 16A Ghim Moh Road.

“The fire burnt itself out before SCDF’s arrival,” SCDF said.

In a 30-second long video on Instagram, multiple bursts of fireworks can be seen against a row of Housing Board flats. Cheering can be heard during the display.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.