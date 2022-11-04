Woman arrested for allegedly killing father in Sengkang, to be charged with murder on Saturday

SINGAPORE – The police have arrested a 31-year-old woman for suspected involvement in the murder of her father at Block 190A Rivervale Drive in Sengkang.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received calls for assistance at about 5.30am on Friday.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 67-year-old man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the unit,” the police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, and police arrested the woman at the scene.

When The Straits Times reached the scene at around 9am, five police vehicles, including three cars and a forensics van, were parked in the vicinity of the Housing Board block. Three policemen were seen raking through the trash at the rubbish chute on the ground floor with the help of three cleaners.

A resident in his 60s said he was out for his morning walk when he saw police officers arriving at around 6.45am.

“Police were looking around the rubbish chute this morning. It has been three hours and they are still here,” he said.

A police cordon was set up outside a 15th-storey flat in the HDB block, with police officers seen speaking to neighbours.

Two neighbours next door who have lived there for 23 years, Ms Lalitha Sivalingam and Madam Vathembal Kandasamy, said the deceased’s wife died two months ago from cancer, and that he had a stroke 10 years ago.

“They were quiet people who barely had visitors over,” said Ms Lalitha.

The woman will be charged in court on Saturday with murder, which carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.