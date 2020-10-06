Police investigating case of student slapping mother repeatedly in TikTok video

SINGAPORE (STOMP) - The police said on Tuesday (Oct 6) that they are investigating an incident involving a student who was caught on camera repeatedly hitting his mother.

Several contributors had alerted citizen journalism website Stomp to a TikTok video of the incident that has been making the rounds on social media.

The video has a timestamp of Sept 29, 9.21pm.

In the video, a male youth in a Geylang Methodist School (Secondary) uniform can be seen speaking to a woman sitting on the floor. The woman addresses herself as "mummy" in the video.

At one point, the youth is seen slapping his mother repeatedly as she exclaims "No! I'm doing this for you, you must... appreciate, you know" and tries to swat him away.

She also says "You come and do yourself, you feel fed up or not?" and "Keep calling me faster, faster, faster", which result in her getting slapped two more times.

"Slap lah! Slap lah! Slap! Slap!" the woman is heard shouting.

The boy then says "I tell you how many times already", to which his mother replies: "Then how you treat mummy?"

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and they are investigating the case.

When contacted, the school declined to comment, citing that the matter is currently under police investigation.