Police investigating car that crashed into two parked cars in Geylang

SINGAPORE - Police are investigating an incident in which a car crashed into two stationary vehicles at Lorong 14 Geylang.

The incident happened at about 3pm on Tuesday (Sept 4).

In a video shared on Facebook, a red Mazda can be seen ramming into one car, before crashing into the second, a grey Nissan, moments later.

The right side of the red Mazda is shown bent out of shape, with the right headlight crushed.

In the same video, two men standing by a concrete mixer on the road are startled by the car as it speeds past them to crash into the grey Nissan.

Photos posted on Facebook show the grey Nissan with a damaged left rear light and bumper, with broken glass and metal on the ground nearby.

The third car involved in the incident, which appears to be a silver Honda, can be seen badly scratched on its left side.

The police confirmed on Wednesday that a report has been lodged and said they are investigating the incident.