Police investigating after unidentified substances found at two religious centres a day apart

SINGAPORE – Occupants of the Catholic Centre in Waterloo Street were evacuated from the nine-storey building on Wednesday morning after an unidentified substance was found sprayed around the building perimeter.

A similar incident occurred on Tuesday when the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were called in to investigate after a white substance was found at the Bible House in Armenian Street.

At least four SCDF vehicles were seen outside the Catholic Centre at about 10.45am on Wednesday morning.

A staff member, who works in the Catholic Centre and declined to be named, told The Straits Times he saw the substance in the building’s foyer when he arrived for work at about 9am.

Suspecting that it might be an oil spill from a vehicle, he did not think much of it and proceeded to his office as usual. At about 10.30am, all of the building’s occupants were evacuated after SCDF officers arrived, he said.

The staff member added that no one had indicated feeling unwell when asked by SCDF officers.

After checks by SCDF and police officers, occupants were allowed to re-enter the centre at about 12.20pm.

Service at Crossings Cafe, located on the building’s first floor, was allowed to proceed as normal.

Responding to queries from ST, a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore confirmed that it had made a police report on the incident.

“‘We understand that the police and the SCDF are investigating the report made at the Catholic Centre in Waterloo Street this morning,” said the spokesman, who added that the archdiocese is “unable to make a statement at this time”.

When ST arrived at the centre at about 12.25pm, only one SCDF fire engine remained on site. Markings were seen on the walls of two sides of the building.