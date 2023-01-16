Police investigating after teens caught on camera fighting in Boon Keng basketball court

SINGAPORE – The police are looking into a fight between teenagers in Boon Keng, which was captured on video and shared on social media.

While when the fight took place is not known, a two minute-long clip emerged on Facebook on January 13, showing boys trading blows and arguing with each other in the basketball court that is located near Kallang Community Club.

At least one of the boys appears to be in school uniform, and The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Education for comment.

The clip starts shows two boys trading punches, and they eventually stop after one lands a kick on the other’s torso. About a dozen other teens are seen surrounding the fighting pair and looking on.

Shortly after, the boy who initially landed a kick is floored by a third teenager and a brawl ensues, involving several others.

It is not clear from the video why the fight started.

Responding to media queries on Monday, the police said that a report was lodged and that they were looking into the matter.