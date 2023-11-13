Man, 67, found dead in Braddell flat; police investigating

SINGAPORE – A 67-year-old man was found dead in a private estate flat in Braddell on Monday afternoon.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 10R Braddell Hill at 4.10pm.

The man was found lying motionless in a residential unit and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

An eyewitness told The Straits Times that four police cars and an ambulance were at the scene at around 5pm. A police hearse later arrived.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play, and that investigations are ongoing.