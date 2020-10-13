Police investigating after letterboxes in nine Redhill housing blocks vandalised

SINGAPORE - Letterboxes at nine housing blocks in Redhill and Lengkok Bahru were found vandalised on Tuesday (Oct 13) morning.

SingPost said that they were forcibly pried open.

The affected blocks were Blocks 55, 56, 57, 58 and 59 at Lengkok Bahru; Blocks 71 and 72 in Redhill Road and Blocks 89 and 90 in Redhill Close.

Mr Robin Goh, group chief brand and communications officer, said that an emergency response crew was immediately dispatched and it found the doors of some letterboxes ajar, and bore scratches, dents and other signs of tampering.

But the master doors of all nine letterbox nests were locked and secure.

Checks by SingPost revealed that the vandalism was likely to have occurred after a postman left the area at 1pm on Monday (Oct 12).

SingPost said that its staff secured all mail within the tampered letterboxes and would be delivering them to the doorstep of affected residents.

"Mail security is of paramount importance to SingPost, and we take such breaches very seriously. Any instance of letterbox vandalism and/or theft will be reported to the police expeditiously," said Mr Goh.

The police confirmed that a report has been lodged, and that investigations are continuing.

On Sept 11, five 18-year-old youths were arrested for allegedly stealing from letterboxes in Choa Chu Kang and vandalising them.