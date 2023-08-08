Police investigating after graffiti found on wall of underpass outside Buona Vista MRT station

SINGAPORE – The police are investigating after a wall in an underpass outside Buona Vista MRT was found to have been spray-painted on Tuesday morning.

When The Straits Times visited at about 12.40pm, police officers were at the scene and cones had been set up in front of the wall, with part of the graffiti already rubbed off.

It included drawings of a syringe, as well as a hanged man clutching a dollar sign while stuck between the letters W and F.

The message read: “If 1 syringe = 1 death = 1 hanged man HOW MANY 4 U SG GOV?”

ST has contacted the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for more information.

This is the second time this year that graffiti has been scrawled on the wall of an underpass leading to an MRT station.

In April, a message that said “EVR1 Knows C19 is real EVR1 MUST” was written on the underpass that lead to Kent Ridge MRT station near the National University Hospital.

LTA had filed a police report then and had its contractor remove the graffiti.